Romanian Foreign Ministry calls Russian drone flight a provocation and calls for sanctions

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Tsoiu called the Russian drone's entry into the country a provocation and called for the 19th package of sanctions to be adopted quickly. She said this wrote in the social network X.

The Romanian Foreign Minister reminded that the Romanian Air Force intercepted a Russian drone that violated Romania's national airspace near the Danube.

"Two F-16 fighters from the 86th Air Base tracked it until it left our airspace 50 minutes later without causing any damage or casualties, as well as two allied German Eurofighter jets that monitored the situation in the air," she said.

Oana-Sylvia Tsoi also emphasized that people in Romania have never been in danger, but such actions by Russia are unacceptable and reckless.

She emphasized that Romania condemns Russia's behavior and is taking the necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security.

"We need to effectively raise the price for Russia's blatantly illegal and provocative actions by quickly adopting the 19th package of sanctions and the full range of measures under NATO's Operation Eastern Sentinel," wrote Oana-Sylvia Tsoi.

She also promised to raise the issue of Russia's actions at the UN General Assembly, calling on the international community to strictly enforce sanctions.