Kubilius: "Europe's 'wall of drones' can be built in a year, but a complete network will take longer
The European Union can improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but it will take much longer to create a full-fledged "Drone Wall" network to track and destroy targets on land and sea. About said european Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Euractiv.
According to him, Europe lacks the technology to detect drones that fly low and are small in size.
"We may have good capabilities to detect fighters and missiles, but drones have specificity," Kubilius said.
The first step in the creation will be the purchase of surveillance systems. According to a top EU official, experts say that such a system could be ready "in about a year" to be able to respond to and repel possible Russian attacks.
Kubilius also emphasized that Europe should take into account the experience of the Ukrainian military, which uses acoustic sensors, and consider using lasers to neutralize drones.
- on September 15, European Commissioner Kubilius said that European countries need to learn many things from the Ukrainian experience counteracting Russian drones while building its own "Drone Wall".
- on September 26, seven EU member states will have an online meeting with the European Commission and Ukraine to discuss the proposal regarding the creation of the Drone Wall project.
