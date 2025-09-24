Kubilius: "Europe's 'wall of drones' can be built in a year, but a complete network will take longer

It will take much more time to develop a full-fledged network of "Drone Wall" on land and at sea, says top EU official

Andrius Kubilius (Photo: EPA)

The European Union can improve its drone detection capabilities within a year, but it will take much longer to create a full-fledged "Drone Wall" network to track and destroy targets on land and sea. About said european Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius in an interview with Euractiv.

According to him, Europe lacks the technology to detect drones that fly low and are small in size.

"We may have good capabilities to detect fighters and missiles, but drones have specificity," Kubilius said.

The first step in the creation will be the purchase of surveillance systems. According to a top EU official, experts say that such a system could be ready "in about a year" to be able to respond to and repel possible Russian attacks.

Kubilius also emphasized that Europe should take into account the experience of the Ukrainian military, which uses acoustic sensors, and consider using lasers to neutralize drones.