Munich Airport Suspends Operations for the Second Time in 24 Hours Due to Drone Attacks

Munich Airport has already suspended operations late in the evening on October 2

Munich Airport (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

For the second night in a row, Munich International Airport completely suspended operations due to the appearance of unknown drones near the runways. This was reported by Reuters and BILD.

The German air traffic control service (Deutsche Flugsicherung) imposed flight restrictions "as a precautionary measure after receiving unconfirmed reports of drone sightings."

The airport's official website stated that "flights at Munich Airport have been suspended until further notice."

The captain of one of the London-bound planes that was canceled told passengers that the reason was "the appearance of drones near the runways."

According to Flightradar24, a flight tracking service, at least two flights bound for Munich were forced to circle away from the airport.

The airport's website said that as of 20:35 local time, at least ten flights that were scheduled to arrive were diverted to other airports.

On the evening of October 2, the German air traffic control service restricted flights at Munich Airport from 22:18.

As a result, 17 flights were unable to take off from Munich, affecting nearly 3,000 passengers. In addition, 15 arriving flights were diverted to Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Vienna, and Frankfurt.