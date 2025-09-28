Drones spotted near military facilities in Denmark

The Danish military reported that on the night of September 28, a UAV was spotted near several army facilities

Mobile radar in Denmark, deployed after drone incidents (Photo September 26: STEVEN KNAP/EPA)

Another incident with drones occurred in Denmark – unknown UAVs were spotted near military facilities, stated The armed forces of the kingdom.

The military confirmed that on the night of September 28, drones were spotted near several army facilities.

The Danish Armed Forces noted that "several means" were used during the incident.

The kingdom's army has no further comment at this time.

Meanwhile, the country has decided to ban civilian drones for the time being informal summit European Union, reported Danish Ministry of Transport.

The restriction will last from September 29 to October 3 around the clock (the EU summit is scheduled for the 1st, and the European political community).

"We are currently in a challenging security situation, and we must ensure the best possible working conditions for the armed forces and police responsible for security during the EU summit. This task is already requiring considerable effort from our authorities, who are working around the clock to protect the Danes and our guests," said Troels Lund Poulsen, minister of Defense.

Violation of such a ban may result in a fine or imprisonment for up to two years. At the same time, it is still possible to apply to the state for permission to fly drones in exceptional cases.