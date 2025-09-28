NATO to step up surveillance in the Baltic Sea after drone strike in Denmark

NATO will conduct "even more vigilance" in the Baltic Sea region due to drone incidents, the Alliance says

The Baltic Sea Region (Photo: nato.int)

On September 27, NATO announced the expansion of its mission in the Baltic Sea in response to a series of drone violations of Danish airspace. About reports Reuters citing the Alliance's statement.

It is noted that NATO will conduct "even more enhanced vigilance" in the Baltic Sea region, using new multidisciplinary resources.

The Alliance also said that the new resources include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms, as well as at least one air defense frigate.

At the same time, the NATO spokesperson said that they would not provide details on which countries would provide additional resources.

On the night of September 26, the Danish authorities closed again airspace over Aalborg Airport due to the threat of enemy drones. The country's prime minister called the UAV attacks a hybrid war, and the culprit coward. Earlier, Frederiksen did not rule out that the incidents is Russia.

In the evening, it became known that the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark in the north, was overhead, spotted by unknown drones.