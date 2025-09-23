Denmark does not rule out that the country's largest airport was paralyzed by Russia
Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen did not rule out that it was Russia that blocked her country's largest airport with drones on September 22, reports Danish public broadcaster DR.
"I cannot in any way rule out that it is Russia," the official said.
Frederiksen reminded that "we are seeing a number of hybrid attacks, sabotage and attempted sabotage."
The Danish authorities are currently investigating what exactly happened in the country, the PM added.
Meanwhile, the minister of defense of the kingdom Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark needs to be better prepared for possible future UAV threats – and has already purchased some relevant equipment.
- On the evening of September 22, Denmark's largest airport, Kastrup, was paralyzed by drones, spotted in the vicinity of the airport. Also in neighboring Norway, two people were detained for flying drones over the restricted area in the center of the capital, including the fortress where the prime minister's office, army headquarters, and the Ministry of Defense are located.
- The next day, Danish police said that the UAVs blocking the airport were operated by "competent operator".
Comments (0)