Denmark does not rule out that the country's largest airport was paralyzed by Russia

The head of the Danish government cannot deny that the drone incident was carried out by Moscow

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: Emil Nicolai Helms / EPA)

Danish prime minister Mette Frederiksen did not rule out that it was Russia that blocked her country's largest airport with drones on September 22, reports Danish public broadcaster DR.

"I cannot in any way rule out that it is Russia," the official said.

Frederiksen reminded that "we are seeing a number of hybrid attacks, sabotage and attempted sabotage."

The Danish authorities are currently investigating what exactly happened in the country, the PM added.

Meanwhile, the minister of defense of the kingdom Troels Lund Poulsen said that Denmark needs to be better prepared for possible future UAV threats – and has already purchased some relevant equipment.