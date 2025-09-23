Denmark intends to adopt new initiatives to protect itself from UAV attacks – Defense Ministry

Troels Lund Poulsen (Photo: x.com/troelslundp)

Denmark needs to be better prepared for future possible drone threats. Some of the necessary equipment has already been purchased, according to Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen, reports DR.

"We will have to adopt new policy initiatives to protect our infrastructure, including critical infrastructure," he said .

According to the Danish minister, the initiatives may include new jamming equipment or learning from Ukraine's experience, which, as Paulsen noted, has extensive experience in fighting drones in the air.

The minister emphasized that Denmark has already purchased various equipment to prevent drone attacks. However, he did not disclose what kind of equipment .

"The army and police have a wide range of capabilities, but for obvious reasons I will not go into detail about them here," Poulsen said .

When asked by journalists why the drones were allowed to fly for four hours over the airport in Copenhagen and no action was taken against them, the Danish minister said he did not have such information.

"First of all, we need to make a plan of what exactly happened. I don't have that knowledge, maybe you do, but I don't," quoted as telling TV2.

Footage released earlier tonight by Norwegian state media claiming to show one of the large, unidentified drones that shut down Copenhagen Airport in Denmark for several hours on Monday. pic.twitter.com/IeosEuRd7n - OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 23, 2025