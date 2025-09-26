Zelenskyy gives Denmark details from intelligence on drone incidents over the kingdom
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared Ukrainian intelligence information on drone incidents in Denmark with country's prime minister Mette Frederiksen. The head of Ukraine reported in their social networks.
"Of course, we talked about the situation with drones, which have been spotted in the Danish sky three times this week. I shared the details from our intelligence," Zelenskyy said.
He noted that he and Frederiksen "equally understand" that against the backdrop of drone incidents, Ukraine and Denmark should further coordinate and increase defense production: "Any challenges are overcome by cooperation."
Later, in his evening address, president called the incidents with these UAVs are not accidental and linked them to Moscow.
"Russia is trying to remake Europe to fit its own image of life. And this is a vision that no European will like, except, of course, those whom Russia has corrupted. That is why opposition is necessary. Joint actions are necessary. Joint defense is possible," the head of state emphasized.
Zelenskyy added that he and Frederiksen also discussed preparations for the summit of the European Political Community to be held next week in Denmark: "We have agreed on meetings with partners, we are preparing for diplomatic work."
- On the night of September 26, the Danish authorities closed again airspace over Aalborg Airport due to the threat of enemy drones. The country's prime minister called the UAV attacks a hybrid war, and the culprit a coward. Earlier, Frederiksen did not rule out that Russia was behind the incidents.
- On the same day, Denmark announced military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $407 million.
- In the evening, it became known that unknown drones were spotted over the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, which borders Denmark to the north.
