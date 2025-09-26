Zelenskyy gives Denmark details from intelligence on drone incidents over the kingdom

Ukraine's president calls incidents with UAVs in Danish skies not accidental and links them to Moscow

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mette Frederiksen (Illustrative photo: Liselotte Sabroe / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared Ukrainian intelligence information on drone incidents in Denmark with country's prime minister Mette Frederiksen. The head of Ukraine reported in their social networks.

"Of course, we talked about the situation with drones, which have been spotted in the Danish sky three times this week. I shared the details from our intelligence," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that he and Frederiksen "equally understand" that against the backdrop of drone incidents, Ukraine and Denmark should further coordinate and increase defense production: "Any challenges are overcome by cooperation."

Later, in his evening address, president called the incidents with these UAVs are not accidental and linked them to Moscow.

"Russia is trying to remake Europe to fit its own image of life. And this is a vision that no European will like, except, of course, those whom Russia has corrupted. That is why opposition is necessary. Joint actions are necessary. Joint defense is possible," the head of state emphasized.

Zelenskyy added that he and Frederiksen also discussed preparations for the summit of the European Political Community to be held next week in Denmark: "We have agreed on meetings with partners, we are preparing for diplomatic work."