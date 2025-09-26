Denmark is being attacked by a cowardly enemy that does not dare to show itself – the country's prime minister

Unidentified drones spotted over military and civilian targets, but Prime Minister says it's not time for "hasty statements"

Mette Frederiksen (Photo: ERA)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls the drone attacks on the country a hybrid war, and the perpetrator a coward. She told about this in an interview with Ekstra bladet.

According to her, drones have been spotted in several locations near critical infrastructure, both military and civilian. The prime minister expects the number of such attacks to increase, and their goal is to confuse and deprive confidence.

"And this is from a cowardly enemy who does not dare to declare himself," Frederiksen said .

Despite the fact that unidentified drones have been flying into Denmark for several days, the country's prime minister believes that now is "not the time for hasty statements or political overreach," nor is it the time to express distrust of the authorities or the police. The country must "be vigilant and remain calm.".