Denmark is being attacked by a cowardly enemy that does not dare to show itself – the country's prime minister
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls the drone attacks on the country a hybrid war, and the perpetrator a coward. She told about this in an interview with Ekstra bladet.
According to her, drones have been spotted in several locations near critical infrastructure, both military and civilian. The prime minister expects the number of such attacks to increase, and their goal is to confuse and deprive confidence.
"And this is from a cowardly enemy who does not dare to declare himself," Frederiksen said .
Despite the fact that unidentified drones have been flying into Denmark for several days, the country's prime minister believes that now is "not the time for hasty statements or political overreach," nor is it the time to express distrust of the authorities or the police. The country must "be vigilant and remain calm.".
- on September 22, unknown drones flew into Denmark, disrupting the operation of Kastrup Airport in Copenhagen. At the time, the police said, that the drones were being flown by a "competent operator." Would
- "Several" drones spotted and on the night of September 25, Aalborg Airport shut down operations. The police reported, that attempts to destroy the drones were unsuccessful, and the operators have not yet been detained.
- On September 26, Denmark's Aalborg Airport was closed again due to the threat of drones.
