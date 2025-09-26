Denmark to provide military aid package to Ukraine worth more than $400 million

Troels Lund Poulsen (Photo: Emil Helms/EPA)

Denmark will allocate 2.6 billion Danish kroner, equivalent to more than $407 million, as part of the 27th military aid package for Ukraine. This was reported by and of the Ministry of Defense of Denmark.

On Friday, September 26, Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen briefed the Foreign Affairs Committee on the 27th aid package.

It envisages donations through the Ukrainian defense industry in the amount of almost 1.6 billion kronor, equivalent to $250 million. In addition, about one billion kronor ($156.6 million) is earmarked for a number of other donations.

"We know that there are still unused capacities in the Ukrainian defense industry. That is why today we are allocating an additional almost 1.6 billion kroons for the so-called Danish model," said the Minister.

In total, Denmark has earmarked about DKK 5.9 billion (over $920 million) for the Danish Model in the period from 2024 to 2027. To date, pledges totaling about 18.5 billion kroner ($2.9 billion) have been made for the Danish model from 2024 to 2027. This is largely due to the contribution of allies, especially from the European Union.