Russians can launch and control drones to Europe from tankers – Zelenskyy

The head of state said that the occupiers' tactics with the use of ships were not easy to prevent, but in reality

Danish Aalborg Airport, which was closed on September 25 and 26 due to drones (Photo: Bo Amstrup / EPA)

The aggressor country of Russia may use tankers to launch and control drones across Europe. About this, citing the Ukrainian intelligence service, reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address.

"Now we see how the Denmark, Norway, Baltic States incidents with Russian drones are constant. According to intelligence, Russia can use tankers to launch these and similar drones – as launching and control platforms for drones. This is not easy to prevent, but it is realistic, and we need to learn how to do it, we need to build the appropriate capacity," the head of state said.

Read also If escalation is unavoidable, let it happen on our terms

He noted that Ukrainians are currently "the best in Europe at protecting themselves from any kind of drone" and that Kyiv is ready to share its experience with other nations that "need reliable protection from drone threats."

"We are negotiating with dozens of countries on this issue in Europe, in the Middle East, we offered a strong deal with the United States – one of the most promising," the president added.