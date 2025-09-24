A drone in Norway was launched by a Singaporean tourist couple – the husband will pay a fine

Oslo police see no connection between UAV incidents in Norway and Denmark

Akershus Fortress (Photo: Øyvind Holmstad / Wikipedia)

on September 22, a couple of tourists from Singapore were detained in the Norwegian capital Oslo for flying a drone in a restricted area – the husband was fined, reports Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten.

the 60-year-old man agreed to pay a fine of 8,000 krones (about UAH 33,400), and the case against his 50-year-old wife was closed.

"The man pleaded guilty. He was the one who was flying the drone. Therefore, the case against the woman is closed," said police prosecutor Andre Kvistad Alme from the Oslo district.

The drone was confiscated, and a deportation case was opened against the man. According to the law enforcement officer, the couple stated that they planned to stay in Norway.

Both tourists were released by the police.

Earlier, on September 22, a drone flew near the Akershus fortress, which houses the Prime Minister's office, the army headquarters, and the Norwegian Defense Ministry. The incident was reported to law enforcement by the military.

Later that evening, police received a report that a UAV had been spotted near Norway's main international airport, Gardermoen – the airport was closed for three hours on Tuesday night, but it has not yet been confirmed that the drone was actually spotted.

At the same time, the Norwegian police see no connection between the incidents in the country and neighboring Denmark.

"There is no reason to suspect that they are somehow connected. In this case, we are talking about a violation of the provisions of the Regulations on the restricted airspace zone over Oslo," Alme said.