"Trump agreed with me". Zelenskyy reveals how Putin will "sell" the war to Europe
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will spread the war to European countries. The Ukrainian politician said this during a press conference after a meeting with his American counterpart, Donald Trump.
"You see, we said that Putin will sell the war in different territories. І today president Trump agreed with me: I said that he [Putin] will not wait for the war in Ukraine to end. He will try to find weaknesses in Europe, in NATO countries – he will try to do this," Zelenskyy said.
According to the president, during a previous meeting with Trump on September 18, he said that he did not know what format of struggle Putin would choose: "Because he has used cyberattacks many times before."
"But now we see it. Yesterday, you saw Denmark, Norway – Nordic, Baltic countries during all these months. From Belarus, from Russia, from Russia through Belarus – we see it, we have [data on] the entire path of these drones," the Ukrainian president said.
He recalled the incidents with Poland and Romania, noting that the Russian dictator uses different types of long-range drones to understand Europe's readiness and the quality of its air defense.
Zelenskyy added that with these provocations, Putin wants to know how NATO will respond: "By words or by what?"
