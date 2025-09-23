Poland is ready to repel drone attacks and can destroy them if necessary – Polish general

In Poland, they believe that shooting down drones is a last resort, and they hope to turn them around or shoot them down first

Myroslav Bodnar (Photo: WAT Department of Mechanical Engineering)

Poland is ready to repel a massive attack by Russian drones, but shooting them down is a last resort. This was reported in an interview with the Polish radio station RMF FM by inspector of unmanned weapons systems in Poland, Brigadier General Mirosław Bodnar.

"I hope that any diplomatic measures and actions will not lead to a situation where we will be forced to respond in this way. However, we must also be prepared for various actions," he said .

Bondar reminded that it is peacetime in Poland, so it is necessary to comply with the law on border protection and all the conditions set forth in it.

The general explained that first, it is necessary to identify a potential means of air attack, then take measures to turn it around or shoot it down. And if that doesn't work, then as a last resort, the UAV should be destroyed.

The Poles are counting on cooperation with the Ukrainians to counter drone attacks. Currently, the joint exercises announced after the September 10 Russian drone attack on Poland are at the stage of "negotiations," with no concrete decisions yet, according to a Polish general .

"I believe they have the most knowledge and experience in using this type of system. No one is better prepared for potential exercises now than the Ukrainian side in particular," Bodnar said .