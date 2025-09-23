Sweden is ready to defend its airspace with force – Defense Minister
No country has the right to violate Swedish airspace, so Stockholm may use force to defend it. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said this in a comment to Aftonbladet.
"No country has the right to violate Swedish airspace. Sweden has the right to defend its airspace, if necessary with the use of force, and will defend its airspace," Jonsson said.
He added that the government has provided the Swedish Armed Forces with instructions on how to act in the event of an offending aircraft.
This includes the right to open fire if the situation requires it, both with and without warning, the Swedish Defense Minister clarified.
- On September 19, Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace near Tallinn. In total, they were over Estonia for about 12 minutes.
- On the same day, two Russian fighter jets violated the security zone of the Polish Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea. More than a week before, two dozen Russian UAVs violated Polish airspace.
- On September 22, Tusk said that Poland would shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace. British Foreign Secretary to the UN said she was ready to repel the offending aircraft.
