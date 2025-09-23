Sweden is ready to defend its airspace with force – Defense Minister

The Swedish government has provided the military with instructions on how to act in the event of an offending aircraft

Paul Johnson (Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/EPA)

No country has the right to violate Swedish airspace, so Stockholm may use force to defend it. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson said this in a comment to Aftonbladet.

"No country has the right to violate Swedish airspace. Sweden has the right to defend its airspace, if necessary with the use of force, and will defend its airspace," Jonsson said.

He added that the government has provided the Swedish Armed Forces with instructions on how to act in the event of an offending aircraft.

This includes the right to open fire if the situation requires it, both with and without warning, the Swedish Defense Minister clarified.