Pistorius said that Moscow is trying to create uncertainty through airspace violations and drone flights

Boris Pistorius (Photo: VITALII NOSACH / EPA)

Minister of Defense of Germany Boris Pistorius said that the drones that were spotted over his country did not pose a threat. The official said this in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, reports Deutsche Welle broadcaster.

According to the official, the discussion about the drones spotted over German airports is unprecedented, so "all the more important to view the situation soberly and calmly."

"So far, the observed drones have not posed any concrete threat," Pistorius said.

The minister noted that significant progress has been made in the field of UAV defense, but added that the country's armed forces "cannot be everywhere in Germany where drones appear and bring them down."

Instead, the official added, it is much more important that the regional and federal police "build the capabilities they need to operate up to a certain altitude (against UAVs – Ed.)."

Among other things, Pistorius noted that Russia is trying to create uncertainty through airspace violations and drone flights.

"It's about provoking, instilling fear, and triggering controversial debates. [Russian dictator] Putin knows Germany very, very well, as we all know. He also knows the German instincts and reflexes," the minister explained.

However, he noted that although German intelligence suggests that by 2029 Russia will be able to attack a NATO country, "this does not mean that Putin will necessarily take this step."

At the same time, the official emphasized that while one can hope for the most positive scenario, "also has to prepare for the worst case."

REFERENCE. In 1985-1990, Putin worked in Dresden, then socialist East Germany, where he was sent after nine years in the Leningrad KGB office. In 1985-1990, Putin worked in Dresden, then socialist East Germany, where he was sent after nine years in the Leningrad KGB office.