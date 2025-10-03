Fifteen unknown drones were spotted over a military facility in western Europe

Belgium's defense minister does not rule out that Russia may be behind the UAV incident over the Elsenborn base, but there is no "concrete evidence" yet

NATO exercise at Elsenborne (Illustrative photo 2022: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

On the night of October 3, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base in Belgium, which is located near the German border. This was reported by Belgian television channel VRT NWS, citing an informed source, and later confirmed by the country's Minister of Defense Theo Francken.

"Around 1:45 am, local police in the German city of Duren spotted 15 drones. They were flying from our military base in Elsenborn and thus entered German airspace. Germany reported this to the Ministry of Defense tonight, as sources have told me, but this information was not passed on in the information chain of the Ministry of Defense," defense expert Jens Franssen told the media.

The Belgian Defense Ministry is currently investigating the incident.

Defense minister Francken acknowledged that Russia could be behind the drones, but noted that "there is no concrete evidence" of this at this time.

"This needs to be investigated. I personally believe that such drones are very often an example of a hybrid threat. This is a way to sow unrest. This has been a Russian tactic for many years," the official added.

The Elsenborn military base is located near the German border and covers 28 square kilometers. The facility is a training camp for ground troops, where, among other things, shooting exercises are held and UAVs are tested.

"This is a very strange incident. There is not much to 'spy' on at the Elsenborn base. A more obvious target would be the Kleine Brogel air base, where American nuclear warheads are stored. Until we know the origin of the drones and who was flying them, it is difficult to assess what is behind this. Of course, it shows that there is a need for good systems that can detect, track and identify such small drones," added Franssen.