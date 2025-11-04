Brussels Airport temporarily closed due to an unknown drone

The airport of the Belgian capital does not receive or send flights for security reasons

Brussels Airport (Photo: Olivier Matthys/EPA)

Brussels Airport was closed in the evening of November 4 after a drone was reported. This was reported by the agency Reuters with reference to the Belgian air traffic control service and an airport representative.

"There are no takeoffs or landings at the moment," the airport spokeswoman said, adding that she could not yet estimate how long the airport would be closed.

Another Belgian airport in Liege also reported that it is currently closed after drones were spotted.

Kurt Vervilligen, a spokesman for Belgian air traffic control, said that shortly before 19:00 GMT a drone was spotted near Brussels airport, so it was closed for security reasons.

On October 3, 2025, 15 drones were spotted over the Elsenborn military base in Belgium, located near the German border.

On November 2, the Belgian Defense Minister said that unknown drones were flying over the Kleine-Brogel military air base.