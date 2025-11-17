September 10 attack in Poland: some drones could have contained explosives

On the night of September 10, more than 20 drones crossed the Polish border. Some of them could have explosives inside

Drone found in Poland in September 2025 (Photo: TVN24)

The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz, said that some of the drones that attacked the country on September 10 could have "contained explosives." He told this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

On the night of September 10, several hundred objects were flying toward western Ukraine, and at least a few dozen of them were headed toward Poland. 23 objects crossed the Polish border.

Klish added that the Russians even equip the so-called air defense overload traps with explosives.

"So, the story that these were objects made of cardboard and paper is not entirely true," he added .

Polish pilots fired several times at these targets in the airspace. The fire was opened exclusively from airplanes, as this is a legal decision in peacetime.