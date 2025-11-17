September 10 attack in Poland: some drones could have contained explosives
The operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, General Maciej Klisz, said that some of the drones that attacked the country on September 10 could have "contained explosives." He told this in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.
On the night of September 10, several hundred objects were flying toward western Ukraine, and at least a few dozen of them were headed toward Poland. 23 objects crossed the Polish border.
Klish added that the Russians even equip the so-called air defense overload traps with explosives.
"So, the story that these were objects made of cardboard and paper is not entirely true," he added .
Polish pilots fired several times at these targets in the airspace. The fire was opened exclusively from airplanes, as this is a legal decision in peacetime.
- Drones have also been spotted in other EU countries. on November 4, the Belgian capital Brussels closed the airport after a drone was reported. A drone was also spotted over the capital of Lithuania. Another drone blocked the Landvetter airport in Gothenburg, Sweden.
- According to Zelenskyy, the drone attacks are Russia's test of the EU and US response to the current threat
Comments (0)