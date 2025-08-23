Russia deliberately hit Mukachevo plant – Kyiv awaits US response, Kyslytsya says

The attack was a deliberate provocation by the Russian Federation, says top diplomat

Serhiy Kyslytsia (Photo: Peter Foley / EPA)

Russia has deliberately attacked the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, and Ukraine is waiting for the United States to respond. This was stated by first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya in an interview with NBC News.

The journalist asked whether the attack on the Mukachevo enterprise was, in fact, Moscow's demonstrative disregard for the entire peace process and the US president Donald Trump.

"Well, absolutely [yes]. I think this is an absolutely provocative move by Moscow. They knew very well that this is one of the places where American investments are active in Ukraine, and they deliberately attacked American investments, probably to undermine the negotiations that we are having with the US administration on a very serious package of trade and economic cooperation, as well as mutual investments," Kyslytsya replied.

He emphasized that this was a deliberate provocation by the Russian Federation and should be viewed as such.

Ukraine hopes that the United States will respond to this strike and react "appropriately" to this provocation, the diplomat concluded.

The day before, on August 22, the US president said he had informed the dictator Vladimir Putin that he is unhappy with the Russian strike at the American plant in Mukachevo.

On the day of the attack, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder urged Trump to stand up to Putin.