Russia deliberately hit Mukachevo plant – Kyiv awaits US response, Kyslytsya says
Russia has deliberately attacked the American Flex plant in Mukachevo, and Ukraine is waiting for the United States to respond. This was stated by first deputy foreign minister Serhiy Kyslytsya in an interview with NBC News.
The journalist asked whether the attack on the Mukachevo enterprise was, in fact, Moscow's demonstrative disregard for the entire peace process and the US president Donald Trump.
"Well, absolutely [yes]. I think this is an absolutely provocative move by Moscow. They knew very well that this is one of the places where American investments are active in Ukraine, and they deliberately attacked American investments, probably to undermine the negotiations that we are having with the US administration on a very serious package of trade and economic cooperation, as well as mutual investments," Kyslytsya replied.
He emphasized that this was a deliberate provocation by the Russian Federation and should be viewed as such.
Ukraine hopes that the United States will respond to this strike and react "appropriately" to this provocation, the diplomat concluded.
The day before, on August 22, the US president said he had informed the dictator Vladimir Putin that he is unhappy with the Russian strike at the American plant in Mukachevo.
On the day of the attack, the head of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine Andy Hunder urged Trump to stand up to Putin.
- On the night of August 21, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, launching 40 missiles and 574 drones.
- In particular, the American flex enterprise in Mukachevo, which produces electronics. Twenty-six people were injured in the city. In Lviv the Russian attack left one dead and three wounded. The attack also hit the Zaporizhzhia.
- On August 23, rescuers extinguished a fire at the enterprise.
- In the same interview, Kislytsia said that Russia is currently manipulating the United States and its President Trump and it becomes "very annoying" for Americans.
