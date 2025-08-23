Rescuers extinguish fire at US Flex plant in Mukachevo after Russian strike
Fire extinguished in Mukachevo after Russian attack on August 21 on the American Flex plant in the city. About the work of rescuers said The State Emergency Service.
"Mukachevo: a fire has been extinguished at a 7,000-square-meter enterprise after Russian shelling. Currently, emergency rescue units are carrying out final work, dismantling the rubble and shedding structures to prevent re-ignitions," the agency said.
According to it, 13 rescuers and four pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting.
The State Emergency Service does not directly state that it is Flex, but it is public knowledge that this American company was affected in Mukachevo.
- On the night of August 21, Russia launched one of its most massive attacks on Ukraine, launching 40 missiles and 574 drones.
- In particular, the American flex enterprise in Mukachevo, which produces electronics. Twenty-six people were injured in the city. In Lviv the Russian attack left one dead and three wounded. The attack also hit the Zaporizhzhia.
- The next day, the US president Trump said that he had told Putin that he was unhappy with the Russian strike at the American plant in Mukachevo.
