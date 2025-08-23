Rescuers extinguish fire at US Flex plant in Mukachevo after Russian strike

A fire at a 7,000-square-meter enterprise that started due to Russian shelling is extinguished

Photo: SES

Fire extinguished in Mukachevo after Russian attack on August 21 on the American Flex plant in the city. About the work of rescuers said The State Emergency Service.

"Mukachevo: a fire has been extinguished at a 7,000-square-meter enterprise after Russian shelling. Currently, emergency rescue units are carrying out final work, dismantling the rubble and shedding structures to prevent re-ignitions," the agency said.

According to it, 13 rescuers and four pieces of equipment are involved in the firefighting.

The State Emergency Service does not directly state that it is Flex, but it is public knowledge that this American company was affected in Mukachevo.

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES

Photo: SES