What the historic center of Odesa looks like after Russia's massive strikes – LIGA.net photo report

On the night of July 24, Russia attacked Odesa with more than 30 drones, damaging the historic center, including the Privoz market, Prymorskyi Boulevard, hotels and residential buildings. LIGA.net visited the sites of the Russian attack, which took place after the third stage of negotiations in Istanbul.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, , noted, that Prymorskyi Boulevard is the city's calling card and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The drone struck right in the middle of the boulevard, smashing windows, damaging facades, and smashing lanterns and benches.

Londonsky Hotel (Photo: Lisa Zharkikh / LIGA.net)

Two shopping pavilions, including the famous Fruit Passage, burned down on Pryvoz. A residential building from the fifth to the eighth floor was also destroyed nearby, and four people and a cat were injured.

Two educational institutions and the Palace of Children and Youth Creativity, were damaged by the blast wave, said Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 175 cultural heritage sites have been damaged in Odesa, 20 of which have been significantly destroyed, Fedir Stoyanov, head of the Department for UNESCO and Cultural Heritage Protection in Odesa, told LIGA.net . More details about the night attack on Odesa can be found in the text "Privoz, Bristol, House of Scientists. How Russian shelling is destroying the architecture of Odesa".