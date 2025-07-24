Russia fires missiles at Cherkasy. Privoz market in Odesa is on fire – photos, video

At night, Russia fired missiles at Cherkasy and launched "chessmen" at Odesa. Drones hit the historic center of the city, which is under UNESCO protection

"Privoz in Odesa (Photo: SES)

On the night of July 24 and in the morning, Russia once again attacks Ukraine in a combined manner, using missiles and drones of various types. There were fires in Cherkasy due to missile strikes, and a legendary market in Odesa is on fire as a result of a drone attack.

At 04:09, the Air Force reported about missiles in the northern part of Cherkasy region and called for shelter.

Later, the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets, , reported several fires in Cherkasy due to the missile attack. As of 06:13, they have already been extinguished, there is no threat to people.

Russia attacks Odesa with drones after midnight.

Oleh Kiper, head of the OVA, wrote about damage to civilian infrastructure and a number of fires.

Two floors in a high-rise building, the roof of a two-story building, trade pavilions and a gas station were reportedly set on fire.

Kiper emphasized that there is damage to architectural monuments in the historic center of Odesa, which is under UNESCO protection.

In particular, Mayor Gennadiy Trukhanov showed a photo of the famous Prymorsky Boulevard, and the State Emergency Service reported that was on fire the Privoz market.

Primorsky Boulevard (Photo: Gennadiy Trukhanov's Telegram channel)

