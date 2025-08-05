FT: Trump prepares to impose sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet" for the first time

Sources close to the US presidential administration say that several options for sanctions against Russia are being considered

Donald Trump (Photo: ERA/JIM LO SCALZO)

The US is considering sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by August 8. This would be the first time during the presidency of Donald Trump, , the Financial Times reports, citing several people familiar with the White House discussions.

Two of the interlocutors said that additional sanctions against the shadow fleet are seen as a simple first step toward imposing restrictions on Russia. A third person said that the White House is considering a number of options, including the shadow fleet .

The administration of the previous US President Joe Biden added 213 tankers that Russia used to transport crude oil, chemicals, or petroleum products to the sanctions list. Trump has so far refrained from imposing further sanctions, focusing on negotiations.

US Special Envoy to Visit Moscow by the End of the Week Steve Witkoff. According to the source, Trump is likely to make a final decision on measures against Russia after his return.

"It depends on what Vitkoff brings back. If he comes back empty-handed, with absolutely nothing, Trump will be furious," the source said .