FT: Trump prepares to impose sanctions on Russia's "shadow fleet" for the first time
The US is considering sanctions against Russia's "shadow fleet" if the Kremlin does not agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine by August 8. This would be the first time during the presidency of Donald Trump, , the Financial Times reports, citing several people familiar with the White House discussions.
Two of the interlocutors said that additional sanctions against the shadow fleet are seen as a simple first step toward imposing restrictions on Russia. A third person said that the White House is considering a number of options, including the shadow fleet .
The administration of the previous US President Joe Biden added 213 tankers that Russia used to transport crude oil, chemicals, or petroleum products to the sanctions list. Trump has so far refrained from imposing further sanctions, focusing on negotiations.
US Special Envoy to Visit Moscow by the End of the Week Steve Witkoff. According to the source, Trump is likely to make a final decision on measures against Russia after his return.
"It depends on what Vitkoff brings back. If he comes back empty-handed, with absolutely nothing, Trump will be furious," the source said .
- on July 28, Trump shortened his 50-day ultimatum to Putin and gave him "10 or 12 days" to conclude a peace deal, otherwise, secondary duties for buyers of Russian resources will be applied.
- However, on July 29, the US president said that Putin has 10 days to end the war against Ukraine. At the same time, he believes that the settlement of the war in Ukraine will take a long time .
- On July 31, US diplomat Kelly said that an agreement between Russia and Ukraine should be reached by August 8, otherwise the US will be ready to take additional measures to ensure peace.
- On August 5, Reuters reported that Putin does not believe in Trump's threats sanctions, as he has threatened before. The dictator is allegedly concerned about the deterioration of relations with the US, but military goals in Ukraine are more important to him.
Comments (0)