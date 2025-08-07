Zelensky announces contacts "for real progress on the path to peace"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

On Thursday, August 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a series of contacts scheduled "to make real progress on the path to peace." This is stated in his post in Telegram.

"Today is the day of many calls and contacts for real progress on the path to peace and guaranteeing Ukraine's independence under any circumstances," the head of state wrote.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to speak with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as representatives of France and Italy. According to him, there will also be communication at the level of advisers on national security.

The President added that on August 6, after a joint conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and European leaders, he spoke separately with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Finnish leader Alexander Stubb.

He believes that it is important to discuss key details and listed priorities.

"The first thing is to stop the killing, and it is Russia that has to agree to a ceasefire. The second is a format for the leaders so that the meeting can work for a truly lasting peace. In Ukraine, we have repeatedly said that the search for real solutions can be really effective at the level of leaders. We need to determine the time for such a format and the range of issues. The third thing is the duration of security," the Head of State noted.

He added that this is possible together with the United States and Europe.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has never wanted war and will work for peace as productively as possible. The main thing is that Russia, which started this war, really takes steps to stop the aggression.

In his opinion, the world has leverage to put pressure on the aggressor and the ability to verify the fulfillment of promises. He thanked everyone who is determined to bring the war to a decent end.