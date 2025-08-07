European Commission president discusses with Zelenskyy steps toward peace deal, EU membership and restoration of Ukraine's

The president of Ukraine noted that "the voice of Europe will be heard in diplomacy"

Ursula von der Leyen and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

Head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen discussed with the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy further actions to achieve a peace agreement in the Russian-Ukrainian war, EU membership, and rebuilding the country. This was stated by the official wrote in the social network X.

"I have spoken with Zelenskyy on the developments of the last days. We discussed the next steps on the way towards a negotiated peace agreement and Ukraine’s future membership in the European Union as well as its reconstruction," von der Leyen said.

She emphasized that Europe's position is clear: "We fully support Ukraine."

According to the official, the EU will continue to "play an active role to guarantee a just and lasting peace."

UPDATED. "I spoke to the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and am very grateful for her support. I informed her about our a conversation with president Trump and the available diplomatic opportunities. Ukraine wants a real and fair end to this war, and it is important for us that the entire free Europe is with us on this path," wrote Zelenskyy.

He thanked von der Leyen "for her clear vision that a united Europe should be involved in all processes related to Ukraine."

"We are already in accession talks, and Ukraine will be part of the European Union," the head of state said.

The president added that the EU will also be of great importance for Ukraine's reconstruction, which is "one of the largest economic projects for the whole of Europe in decades."

Therefore, "the voice of Europe will be heard in diplomacy," Zelenskyy summarized.