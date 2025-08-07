The EU believes it is too early to talk about the participation of their representatives in peace talks

The timing, format and logistics of the talks between the US, Ukraine and Russia have not yet been agreed upon

The flag of the European Union (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

It is too early to talk about the participation of EU representatives in the upcoming talks between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the United States. This was stated by European Commission representative Arianna Podesta at a briefing on August 7.

According to her, there is still no final decision on the logistics of this meeting. Against this backdrop, the EU is not disappointed that its representative has not yet been invited to the trilateral meeting of the leaders .

"The timing, format and logistics are still to be determined, so it's too early to say exactly what will happen... So, of course, there is no disappointment about what has not been decided," Podesta said .

She also confirmed that the group call between US President Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other EU leaders did not include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The President did not participate in yesterday's conversation. She was briefed in detail, she was in touch with the leaders. As always, she keeps in touch with them, especially on such an important issue," Podesta said .

She emphasized that Europe's position on Russia's war against Ukraine is unchanged: EU supports a just and lasting peace.