Zelenskyy announced three possible meetings at the level of leaders for peace in Ukraine

Potentially, there could be two bilateral meetings and one trilateral meeting

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine is considering several formats for meetings at the level of national leaders that could lead to an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was announced... reported / announced / notified / informed / said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Various potential formats for peace meetings at the leaders' level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral," he wrote.

Zelenskyy did not specify which countries might participate in these meetings. Earlier... it was reportedthat the US president Donald Trump considers a trilateral meeting with Zelensky and the Russian dictator "very likely" By Vladimir Putin.

The President emphasized that Ukraine is ready for contact with Russia.

"Ukraine is not afraid of meetings and expects the same courageous approach from the Russian side. It's time to end the war," he said.