White House official says Putin must meet with Zelenskiy for Trump meeting to take place

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump will meet with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin only if the Kremlin leader also holds talks with the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. About reported The Post representative of the White House.

"Putin has to meet with Zelensky for the meeting to take place. The location of the potential meeting has not yet been determined," a White House official said.

The day before, Putin said that he would not object to meetings with Trump and Zelensky if "appropriate conditions" were created, according to the RIA Novosti propaganda media.

He mentioned the United Arab Emirates as one of the possible places for such talks with Trump.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov also reported that Russia and the United States had allegedly agreed to a meeting between Trump and Putin "in the coming days."