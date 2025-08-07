Zelenskyy's office denies US "proposals" to Russia published by Onet

Special Envoy Witkoff said other things during Zelenskyy's call with Trump, says an advisor to Ukraine's president

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump during a meeting at the NATO summit on June 25, 2025 (Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine)

During the conversations between leaders on August 6, which was attended by the presidents of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump, there were no proposals to actually recognize the occupied territories as part of the Russian Federation and to lift most sanctions against Moscow, said Dmytro Lytvyn, communications advisor to the president of Ukraine. Earlier, such information published Polish portal Onet.

In its text, the media outlet, citing its own data and without identifying specific interlocutors, stated that the US proposal to Russia allegedly looked like this:

→ ceasefire in Ukraine, not peace;

→ actual recognition of Moscow's "territorial achievements" (by postponing this issue for 49 or 99 years);

→ lifting most of the sanctions imposed on Russia and, in the long run, also returning to cooperation in the energy sector, i.e. imports of gas and oil from the aggressor country;

→ there is no guarantee of non-expansion of NATO (as demanded by the Russians), and there are no promises to stop military aid to Ukraine (Onet claims that the occupiers seem to agree with the latter point).

"It's doubtful that [US special envoy] Witkoff or [Russian dictator's advisor] Ushakov had time to talk to this portal. Yesterday, nothing of the sort was mentioned during the leaders' conversation, and Witkoff did not say anything of the sort, he said other things," Lytvyn reacted to the data.