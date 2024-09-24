Zelenskyy urges allies to strengthen Ukraine, says end of war is nearer than we think

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine's victory depends on the help of allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on allies to continue strengthening Ukraine, emphasizing that the end of the war with Russia is closer than many think, he said in an interview with ABC News during his visit to New York.

"The plan of victory is strengthening of Ukraine. That's why we're asking our friends, our allies, to strengthen us. It's very important. I think that we are closer to the peace than we think. We are closer to the end of the war," said the Ukrainian leader.

He added that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is "afraid" of the Ukrainian military operation in Kursk Oblast. Only if Ukraine is in a "strong position" can it "push Putin" to end the war.

"It's true. He's afraid very much. Why? Because his people saw that he can't defend -- that he can't defend all his territory," Zelenskyy added.

According to The Times, the Kursk operation is one of the key points in Zelenskyy's victory plan, which consists of four main points.

On September 21, the Ukrainian president stated that the victory plan is the foundation for any negotiations with Russia. All countries across the world will be able to familiarize themselves with it.

On September 22, Zelenskyy announced the start of his visit to the United States, where the "future of the war" in Ukraine will be decided. On September 23, he visited a munitions factory in Pennsylvania.

Zelenskyy also revealed what would happen if U.S. President Joe Biden does not support the victory plan: Ukraine will then live according to "Plan B."

Zelenskyy does not believe that former U.S. President Donald Trump has a real plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine.