"Potentially catastrophic consequences". Ukraine tells the world about Russia's plans to attack NPP substations

Kyiv shares data and warns of consequences of possible Russian strikes on nuclear facilities, says Sybiha

Andriy Sybiha (Photo: MFA)

Kyiv informs international partners about Moscow's plans to attack substations that supply Ukrainian nuclear power plants. About this reported minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

He reminded that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia is planning dangerous attacks on the facilities that supply nuclear power plants: "Moscow knows no bounds in its genocidal goal to deprive Ukrainians of electricity during the freezing winter."

Read also The world in 2026: Project Syndicate opinion leaders on political and economic challenges

Sybiha noted that Ukraine shares relevant information with partners and warns them of "potentially catastrophic consequences."

"It's time for the world, including the IAEA and the major world powers that value nuclear safety, to speak out and issue clear warnings to Moscow, forcing it to abandon such reckless plans," he concluded.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told about the report of the chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) Oleh Ivashchenko, noting that Ukraine does not record Russia's readiness to follow any agreements and stop the war.

Instead, there is sufficient evidence that the occupiers are preparing new attacks on Ukraine's energy and infrastructure, in particular, the facilities and networks that serve nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy emphasized.

"Each such Russian strike on the energy sector in such a harsh winter weakens and devalues the efforts of key states, particularly the United States, to end this war. Ukraine is as constructive as possible in diplomacy, while Russia is focused only on striking and mocking people," the head of state noted.

In his opinion, partners should draw "appropriate conclusions" from this. The president added that Ukraine will share the available data "with those in the world whose influence matters and can help."