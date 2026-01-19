Fourth day of attacks. Russia strikes again in Zaporizhzhia: there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply

The aggressor state has been attacking Zaporizhzhia with "shaheds" almost non-stop for four days

Zaporizhzhia (Illustrative screenshot)

For the fourth day in a row, Russia has been attacking Zaporizhzhia with attack drones almost continuously. On the morning of January 19, the occupiers struck the city again. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon and on his page in Telegram .

"Unfortunately, the regional center has been under almost round-the-clock attack for four days now. We have another anti-record – the air raid alert has been going on for eight hours. The enemy is trying to attack both civilian and energy infrastructure," said Fedorov .

He wrote on Telegram about the explosions at 09:18 and later confirmed that the Russians had struck the regional center. Preliminary, no casualties, but there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply in some areas.