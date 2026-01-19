Fourth day of attacks. Russia strikes again in Zaporizhzhia: there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply
For the fourth day in a row, Russia has been attacking Zaporizhzhia with attack drones almost continuously. On the morning of January 19, the occupiers struck the city again. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov during a telethon and on his page in Telegram .
"Unfortunately, the regional center has been under almost round-the-clock attack for four days now. We have another anti-record – the air raid alert has been going on for eight hours. The enemy is trying to attack both civilian and energy infrastructure," said Fedorov .
He wrote on Telegram about the explosions at 09:18 and later confirmed that the Russians had struck the regional center. Preliminary, no casualties, but there may be interruptions in water and electricity supply in some areas.
- On the night of January 17, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia with drones. A fire broke out on it..
- On January 18, two people were injured in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of UAV attacks. Windows were smashed in two apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a drone fall.
Comments (0)