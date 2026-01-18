Russians have been shelling Zaporizhzhia and the region for three days: there are casualties and destruction

an 86-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were injured as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia district on January 18

Ivan Fedorov (Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration)

For the third day in a row, the occupation army has been striking Zaporizhzhia and the region, with two people injured on January 18. About this reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration.

According to him, Russia has been continuously terrorizing Zaporizhzhia and the region for three days now. Russians are trying to exhaust the residents of the region with constant alarms and attacks.

On Sunday, January 18, two people were wounded in Zaporizhzhia district as a result of UAV attacks. An 86-year-old woman and a 79-year-old man were injured. In addition, houses, non-residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Windows in two apartment buildings in Zaporizhzhia were smashed as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Mr. Fedorov clarified that all services are working at the sites of the strikes and the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance.