Russia attacks Kharkiv and Sumy: woman killed, seven-year-old child among wounded – photos
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine. In Kharkiv, a woman was killed by a Shahed attack, and in Sumy, four people were injured, including a seven-year-old child. This was reported by mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and Civil Service for Emergencies of Ukraine.
In Kharkiv, a "shahed" hit a private house in the Kholodnohirsky district, injuring two people. A fire broke out at the scene.
The enemy launched an air strike on Sumy, injuring four people, who were transferred to medical facilities. At least 15 residential buildings were also damaged.
- In Kharkiv, on the night of January 17 an explosion was heard of unknown origin in a high-rise building in Saltovka district. The bodies of two dead were found at the scene, and there are also injured.
- On the same day, the Russians hit the object the damage to the critical infrastructure in Kharkiv was "very significant" and there are victims.
Comments (0)