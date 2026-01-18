Russia attacks Kharkiv and Sumy: woman killed, seven-year-old child among wounded – photos

Attack on Sumy (Photo: SES / Telegram)

On the night of January 18, Russian troops attacked Ukraine. In Kharkiv, a woman was killed by a Shahed attack, and in Sumy, four people were injured, including a seven-year-old child. This was reported by mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov and Civil Service for Emergencies of Ukraine.

In Kharkiv, a "shahed" hit a private house in the Kholodnohirsky district, injuring two people. A fire broke out at the scene.

The enemy launched an air strike on Sumy, injuring four people, who were transferred to medical facilities. At least 15 residential buildings were also damaged.

Attack on Sumy (Photo: SES)

Results of the attack on Sumy (Photo: SES)

The aftermath of the attack on Sumy (Photo: SES)