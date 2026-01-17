"The damage is very significant". Russians attack power facility in Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor reports on the consequences of the occupiers' attack on the city's critical infrastructure

Evening Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

Russians strike at critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv – "very significant" damage and casualties reported, wrote mayor Ihor Terekhov.

According to him, the occupants attacked a facility in the Industrial district. As of 16:40 known about the three victims.

"The damage is very significant, and this is not a case of 'fixing it and moving on'. We are talking about serious blows to the system that keeps the city warm and with electricity," Terekhov emphasized.

He noted that with each such Russian shelling, centralized heating and electricity supply is becoming increasingly difficult.

"Because the energy sector is in a very difficult state right now: reserves are not infinite, the load is peak, and any new damage immediately eats away at the opportunities for stabilization. We need to understand a simple thing: when critical infrastructure is hit over and over again, the system does not have time to fully recover – it is constantly working on the edge, and any further blow may mean that it will become even more difficult to maintain a stable supply, and recovery will be longer and more difficult," the mayor explained.

He added that the government "still" continues to work.

Earlier, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that due to the strikes in Kharkiv, "electricity is difficult for more than 400,000 people.