An unknown explosion occurred in Kharkiv, causing deaths. Attacks on infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa region

Search operations continue at the site of the explosion in Kharkiv, there are wounded

Strike in Odesa region (Photo: SES)

On the night of January 17, Russians attacked an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia, reported the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov. And in Kharkiv, an unknown explosion occurred at night with victims, reported mayor Igor Terekhov.

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a fire at an infrastructure facility. However, there was no information on casualties.

An explosion of unknown origin occurred in a high-rise building in Kharkiv's Saltivsky district around 02:00. The bodies of two people were found at the scene, and there were also injuries.

The cause of the explosion and other details are currently being investigated. Search and rescue operations are underway.

ADDED at 08:40. Oleh Kiper, Head of the Odesa Regional State Administration reported about Russia's strike on the region's energy infrastructure. One of the facilities in the Odesa region was damaged and a fire broke out. No one was killed or injured.

The aftermath is currently underway. Critical infrastructure and life support facilities are operating normally.