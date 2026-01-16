Russia is preparing for new massive strikes – Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that, according to intelligence, Russia is preparing for new massive strikes. He said this said in his evening video address.
The President asks Ukrainians not to ignore air raid warnings.
Zelenskyy also gave the team tasks for the military, in particular, air defense. Currently, Ukraine is trying to speed up the delivery of aid from partners, and much is being done at the level of the Ministry of Defense.
"We are talking honestly with our partners about missiles for air defense, about systems that we need so much. The supply is not enough," the president said.
- on January 8, the president already warned of Russia's preparations to a massive attack on Ukraine. On the night of January 9, the enemy hit with "Oreshnik" in the Lviv region and attacked Kyiv.
- on January 12, there was also a warning about a new massive blow in Ukraine. On the night of January 13 The Russian Federation has launched 25 ballistic and cruise missiles and nearly 300 drones. Under attack were, in particular, Odesa and Kyiv region.
