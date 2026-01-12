Zelenskyy: Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukraine, possibly in the coming days

President informed about intelligence data on possible drone and missile strike of Russia

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the president)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of a new large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the near future. The head of state said this in the evening address.

"And please be sure to pay attention to the air raid alert. There is information from intelligence: the Russians are preparing a new massive strike," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, during this strike, Russians may use drones to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system, as well as missiles. He noted that the occupiers want to take advantage of the cold.

Zelenskyy noted that this strike could take place "in the coming days."