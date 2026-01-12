Zelenskyy: Russians are preparing a new massive strike against Ukraine, possibly in the coming days
Artem Dzheripa
News editor at LIGA.net
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of a new large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the near future. The head of state said this in the evening address.
"And please be sure to pay attention to the air raid alert. There is information from intelligence: the Russians are preparing a new massive strike," Zelenskyy said.
According to the president, during this strike, Russians may use drones to deplete the Ukrainian air defense system, as well as missiles. He noted that the occupiers want to take advantage of the cold.
Zelenskyy noted that this strike could take place "in the coming days."
- On January 9 Russia launched 36 missiles and 242 drones at Ukraine. In particular, there were the second strike of Oreshnik in the Lviv region. According to the prime minister, the Russians deliberately hit boiler houses.
- That night, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Kyiv, killing four people and injuring 22. The strikes caused problems in the capital's power grid.
- As of the evening of the 12th, part of the right bank of Kyiv switched to stabilization schedules, while emergency power cuts remained in place on the left bank. According to the mayor of the capital, Klitschko, almost 800 buildings in Kyiv remain without heat supply.
Comments (0)