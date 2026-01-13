New massive attack: Russia launches 25 ballistic and cruise missiles and nearly 300 drones

The occupiers attacked Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv regions. Energy and infrastructure under attack

Shelling on January 13 (Photo: SES)

On the night of January 13, Russia launched 25 missiles and 293 attack drones at Ukraine. There were hits in several locations, and the air defense forces managed to shoot down 247 targets, reported Air Force.

The enemy used it to attack:

→ 18 Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Kursk, Bryansk, and Voronezh regions;

→ seven Iskander-Ks from the temporarily occupied Crimea;

→ 293 drones of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types. About 200 of them were Shaheds.

The occupiers used ballistic missiles in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro and Kyiv regions.

How to reported oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, said that at night Russians launched a massive attack with missiles and drones on the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih district. A 69-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. Infrastructure, two private houses and a gas pipeline were also damaged, and a fire broke out.

As of 09:30, air defense forces hit 247 targets: two Iskander-Ms, five Iskander-Ks, and 240 drones. Missiles and 48 drones were hit at 24 locations. However, the attack was still ongoing, with drones being spotted in the sky.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthe main target of the strike was the energy sector: generation and substations. There is also a lot of damage to residential and civilian infrastructure.

"Without any military sense, they hit the postal terminal in Korotych, Kharkiv region, with missiles and killed 4 people... The situation in the Kyiv region is difficult: several hundred thousand families are now without electricity. All emergency services are on the ground. Stability points have been deployed," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine expects to speed up the supply of what has already been agreed with the United States and Europe. He emphasized that Russia must realize that coldness will not help it win the war.