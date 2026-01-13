In Odesa, "shahids" attacked a hospital, a kindergarten and a school: five people were injured – photos

In Odesa, "shahids" attacked a hospital, a kindergarten and a school: five people were injured – photossupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of January 13, the Russian Federation launched two waves of drone attacks on Odesa, damaging residential buildings and social facilities in the city's central part. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.
At 23:51, he wrote that the city was "loud" and the Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones.
Later it became known that Russian strikes had damaged a hospital, a kindergarten and a school. Operational headquarters have been deployed, and public utilities are working on the spot.
As of the morning, five people were reported injured.
- on January 12, Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of a new large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the near future.
- At night, Russia also shelled Kharkiv and its suburbs: , killing four people .
