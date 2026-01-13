In Odesa, "shahids" attacked a hospital, a kindergarten and a school: five people were injured – photos

On the night of January 13, the Russian Federation launched two waves of drone attacks on Odesa, damaging residential buildings and social facilities in the city's central part. This was reported to by the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Lysak.

At 23:51, he wrote that the city was "loud" and the Air Force warned of the movement of attack drones.

Later it became known that Russian strikes had damaged a hospital, a kindergarten and a school. Operational headquarters have been deployed, and public utilities are working on the spot.

As of the morning, five people were reported injured.