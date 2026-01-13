Russia hits children's sanatorium in Kharkiv and kills four people in the suburbs

Russia hits children's sanatorium in Kharkiv and kills four people in the suburbssupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of January 13, Russia launched a "Shahed" attack on Kharkiv and its suburbs, killing four people. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor Ihor Terekhov .
After midnight, Sinegubov wrote about a series of explosions, but later clarified that the attack was outside the city.
At first, one death was reported, then two, and as of the morning the number of victims increased to four .
Six people were injured: they received injuries of varying severity.
Already at 02:22, Terekhov reported to that a "Shahed" hit a children's sanatorium in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. A fire broke out at the site. He did not report any casualties or injuries.
- on January 12, Zelenskyy warned of the possibility of a new large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine in the near future.
