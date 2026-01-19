Russia kills woman in Kharkiv with KAB and attacks Zaporizhzhia – there are wounded, video

Strike on Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv OVA)

On the afternoon of January 19, Russia struck Kharkiv with guided missiles, causing a casualty, reported oleh Syniehubov, head of the regional military administration. The enemy struck and in Zaporizhzhia, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the UBA.

At 15:15, Syniehubov warned that Kharkiv was under attack by enemy CABs. The Russians attacked the Sloboda district of the city, killing a 65-year-old woman and wounding five other people.

Pros data mayor Igor Terekhov, the attack hit the private sector, destroying houses.

In Zaporizhzhia, the danger of using anti-aircraft missiles and ballistic missiles was announced. It is not yet known what exactly the enemy used to attack the city, but two women aged 72 and 75 were wounded in the attack. The medics are providing them with assistance.

In the morning, the Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, as a result of which Terekhov reported significant damage.