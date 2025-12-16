Poland considers ceasefire for Christmas unlikely – Putin is not serious

Polish Prime Minister believes that allies need to increase pressure on Russia to agree to a ceasefire

Donald Tusk (Photo: ERA/PIOTR NOWAK)

Ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine unlikely for Christmas – dictator Vladimir Putin is not seriously interested in peace talks. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, transmits Onet.

He noted that because Russia, in his opinion, is not serious, the allies need to exert even more pressure and demonstrate more actively that the West will not allow itself to be divided.

"And then these negotiations could take on a more concrete form. But it seems very unlikely to me before Christmas," the Polish prime minister said.

On the eve of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the allies would ask the Russian leadership to cease hostilities for the Christmas period. He expressed hope that Putin and his associates there are "remnants of humanity" and they will not terrorize people on holidays.