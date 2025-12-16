Poland considers ceasefire for Christmas unlikely – Putin is not serious
Ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine unlikely for Christmas – dictator Vladimir Putin is not seriously interested in peace talks. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, transmits Onet.
He noted that because Russia, in his opinion, is not serious, the allies need to exert even more pressure and demonstrate more actively that the West will not allow itself to be divided.
"And then these negotiations could take on a more concrete form. But it seems very unlikely to me before Christmas," the Polish prime minister said.
On the eve of the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the allies would ask the Russian leadership to cease hostilities for the Christmas period. He expressed hope that Putin and his associates there are "remnants of humanity" and they will not terrorize people on holidays.
- on December 12, Erdogan offered Putin stop attacking critical infrastructure and ports of Ukraine.
- The President of Ukraine said that at the end of the 20-point document, the US it is a truce between Ukraine and Russia.
- According to Sky News, Trump satisfied with the results of the US-Ukraine talks in the last few days. Allegedly, 90% of the issues between Russia and Ukraine have been resolved.
