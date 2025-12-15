Sky news: Trump satisfied with the results of US-Ukraine talks

The parties managed to make progress in the last few days of negotiations

President of the United States Donald Trump is pleased with the progress made by the Ukrainian-American negotiating teams in the dialogue on peace between Ukraine and Russia. About this said an unnamed American official at Sky news.

The official said that the talks were very positive and that consensus was reached on a number of issues. And the European representatives "proved to be excellent."

"There are still some issues to be discussed, but Donald Trump is satisfied with the progress made," he said.

The interlocutor also said that 90% of the issues between Russia and Ukraine have been resolved. The parties also discussed the issue of security guarantees based on NATO's Article 5.

The official noted that Trump believes that he can convince Russia to accept these guarantees. But he warned that they would not "last forever."

According to him, there is progress in narrowing differences between Russia and Ukraine, and discussions on territorial issues are deepening. The United States believes that Moscow will allegedly be open to Ukraine's accession to the European Union and will accept the guarantees provided for in the agreement.