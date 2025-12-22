Zelenskyy warns of risk of massive Russian attacks on December 23-25

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The occupiers rejected the initiative to cease fire on Christmas Day, but may launch another massive attack on Ukraine in the coming days. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at an event on the occasion of the Diplomat's Day, reports Suspilne.

The Head of State said that the United States had expressed an initiative to introduce a ceasefire on Christmas Day not as a final end to the war, but as a gesture of goodwill that could open the way to diplomacy.

However, Russia has demonstrated no desire to compromise. At the same time, the nature of the Kremlin's actions indicates that it is preparing a massive shelling on Christmas Day.

According to Zelenskyy, December 23, 24, 25 are the days of the highest risk of massive missile and drone strikes.

The President said he had ordered the maximum concentration of air defense assets to protect the country. The Main Intelligence Directorate and other services have been put on high alert to monitor launches.

"We realize where we are. It's in their nature to make some kind of massive attack on our Christmas. Today was a meeting about this. We are again raising the issue of air defense and protection of our communities, especially on December 23, 24 and 25," he emphasized.

On December 15, 2025, Merz stated that allies will ask for Russia to stop fighting at least for Christmas.

On December 16, Tusk said he believed it unlikely to ceasefire at Christmas because Putin was not interested in negotiations. Later, the Kremlin rejected the idea of a truce.