Russia launched dozens of missiles and more than 650 drones in the midst of negotiations – Zelensky

Photo: SES of Chernihiv region

On the night of December 23, Russia used more than 30 missiles and at least 650 drones, many of which were "shahids," for another massive attack on Ukraine. This was reported by to by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy .

In total, at least 13 regions were already under attack. It was a blow primarily to Ukrainian energy and infrastructure.

Zelensky emphasized that a significant number of drones and missiles were shot down, but there were also hits.

In particular, a woman was killed by a Russian drone strike in Kyiv region . It is also known that a person was killed in Khmelnytsky region. A four-year-old child was killed in Zhytomyr region when a Russian drone hit a residential building.

"This Russian strike sends an extremely clear message about Russian priorities. A strike before Christmas, when people just want to be with their families, at home, in safety. A strike in fact in the midst of negotiations that are underway to end this war," the president said.

He is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "cannot accept the fact that it is necessary to stop killing.".

"This means that the world is not putting enough pressure on Russia. Now we need to respond. We need to push Russia to peace and guaranteed security. We must not forget that every day – both on weekdays and holidays – Ukraine protects people's lives. Air defense for Ukraine, financing for the purchase of weapons, supply of energy equipment – all these are processes that do not go away on weekends," Zelensky added.

Russia launched another attack in the evening of December 22, launching groups of "shaheds". Missiles were also added in the morning. In some regions, there were emergency blackouts.