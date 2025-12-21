Umerov on the talks in Florida: focused on four main documents

NSDC Secretary summarizes three-day talks with Europeans and the United States in Florida

Rustem Umerov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk/LIGA.net)

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov knocked down results of the last three days of talks in Florida with the United States and European partners. He called the meetings productive and constructive.

The Ukrainian delegation was represented by Umerov and the Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov. Special envoys from the United States participated in the talks Steve Witkoff і Jared Kushneras well as White House staffer Josh Gruenbaum. Key national security advisors from European countries also took part in the talks.

Separately, a constructive meeting was held in the US-Ukraine format, where the main focus was on four key documents:

→ continuing to work on the 20-point plan;

→ coordinating positions on a multilateral framework agreement on security guarantees;

→ coordinating positions on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees from the United States;

→ continuing the elaboration of the economic development plan (prosperity plan).

Umerov noted that the parties paid special attention to discussing the timeframe and sequence of further steps.

"Ukraine remains fully committed to achieving a just and sustainable peace. Our common priority is to stop the killings, achieve guaranteed security and create the conditions for the reconstruction, stability and long-term prosperity of Ukraine," Umerov said.

He noted that peace should not only be an end to hostilities, but also a worthy basis for a stable future.