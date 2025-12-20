Zelenskyy: US proposes meeting with participation of Ukraine, Russia and Europe

The President is waiting to talk to the delegation about the results of negotiations with the American side

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The United States proposed to hold talks with the participation of delegations from Ukraine, Russia and Europe. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a briefing with Portuguese Prime Minister Luiz Montenegro.

He said that on December 19, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with representatives of the United States. According to Zelenskyy, he will have more details about the talks later on Saturday.

"Indeed, the United States of America said that they would have a separate meeting with representatives of Russia. And they [the Americans] proposed the following format, as far as I understand, Ukraine, America, "Russians," because there are representatives of Europe, probably Europe as well," the president said.

He clarified that it would be logical to invite Europeans to such a joint meeting.

"But it is logical to do it after we understand the potential outcome of the meeting that has already taken place: America-Ukraine," the head of state added, emphasizing that he would be guided by the results of the US-Ukraine talks.

The team will contact Zelenskyy to report on the first round of dialog, and "then we will figure out what to do with the continuation," he summarized.

December 19 Ukraine, the United States and European partners negotiated in America regarding the peace plan.

On December 20, Putin's special representative Dmitriev confirms that he is heading to the United States to meet with the American officials.