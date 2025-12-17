US to present results of latest round of talks to Russian officials, media reports

Negotiations in Moscow (Photo: occupiers' resource)

Next weekend, on December 20-21, Russian and US officials will hold talks in Miami to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. This was reported by the publication Politico citing two unnamed interlocutors with knowledge of the matter.

They said that a meeting of American and Russian officials will take place in Miami this weekend as part of the US presidential administration's efforts to Donald Trump to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As Trump's efforts to end the fighting fail, the United States is increasing pressure on Ukraine to make concessions that will end the war.

Plans for the meeting remain unclear, but if it takes place this weekend, the administration will present the results of the latest round of talks to Russian officials, who have not changed their demands much, the article says.

According to one of the interlocutors, the Russian delegation is expected to include the head of the Russian Sovereign Wealth Fund, Kirill Dmitriev. The American side will be represented by a special envoy, Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the potential meeting.

December 2 took place five-hour talks between Witkoff, Kushner, and Putin.

After that, Trump said that Putin allegedly wants peace the negotiators had the impression that he would like to conclude a peace agreement.

On December 14-15, Berlin hosted the series of meetings with the participation of Ukraine, the United States and Europe.